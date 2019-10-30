Finn Balor on What to Expect From Him in NXT, Who He Wants Added to The Balor Club

– Finn Balor spoke with Sports Illustrated discussing his heel turn in NXT, what’s next for him and more. Highlights are below:

On what to expect from him moving forward in NXT: “A lot of times we can look into our past to try to predict our future, but the way my mind is working right now, I can’t predict what I’m going to do in the next 20 minutes let alone weeks or months. As I continue to evolve, maybe I’ll have a better grasp of what I’m about to do. I’m just taking it one step at a time.”

On why returning to NXT as a heel is the right place for him: “Everybody talks about ‘Finn going back to NXT’ when in reality I’ve gone back to who I was. I’d been caught up in the bubble of WWE and what they wanted me to be and how they expected me to perform as a character, and I took some time off to re-evaluate who I am and where I came from. I re-evaluated what I want to do and what I want to achieve, and I decided the best thing for me is to be true to who I am. I don’t fit the mold to play corporate ball and please everyone. I need to please myself, so I’m going to shake the trees and see what falls out.”

On the reaction from the crowd when he attacked Johnny Gargano: “That was emotion. It’s very easy to walk out and get a reaction from a crowd, get a pop or a ‘This is awesome!’ or a ‘Holy s—!’ But to generate shock and create real emotion is something that is very rare. At the end of the TV show, they hit my music. When I went backstage, the producer told me that the only reason they hit my music was because there was zero audible noise in the venue. People were so in shock that there was no noise, and they were afraid that was going to translate poorly on TV, so they hit the music. The plan was to go out to boos, but that’s not what we got. We got pure, emotional silence.”

On his new character: “This is a new version of Finn. This is the combination of the squeaky clean babyface in Japan, the Bullet Club heel in Japan, the squeaky clean babyface in NXT that carried the company for 292 days on his back, the guy who won the Universal title on his first pay per view, the guy who beat Roman Reigns on his first night, The Demon and every Demon entrance I’ve ever done, it’s a combination of everything I’ve ever done for the last 20 years. To call it a return to Prince Devitt/Bullet Club is an understatement.”

On being the featured part of NXT as it competes against AEW: “I don’t know if we’re competing with anyone. The only person I’m competing with is myself from yesterday. I’m trying to be better than who I was yesterday. On this Wednesday, I’m going to be better than I was last Wednesday. That’s the way I approach life and that’s how I evolve. I don’t worry about what other people are doing. I’m focused on the brand I’m currently working for. People talk about going back to NXT. For me, NXT is the purest form of wrestling on this planet in every sense. To be able to step in that ring and do what I do best, with no restrictions whatsoever, is the greatest honor I can have. So I’m treating this like an opportunity to help evolve as a performer and help change the game again.”

On if he would want to see the NXT Championship be defended at WrestleMania: “I don’t know if I’ll be on SmackDown this Friday night or Raw next Monday night. The way WWE works is a machine that is beyond my comprehension. All I know is that, right now, I’m with NXT. I don’t know how long it’s going to last. NXT is its own brand. SmackDown is on WrestleMania, Raw is on WrestleMania, I don’t see why NXT shouldn’t be part of WrestleMania. Obviously, we have our own unique TakeOver events, and those are a completely different atmosphere from WWE pay-per-views, but I don’t see any reason why an NXT championship match cannot be held at WrestleMania.”

On if he plans to add anyone to Balor Club: “There are a couple people I’ve been thinking about. I don’t know if it’s possible, but I’m very, very, very interested in AOP. Those two guys are two of the meanest guys in this business. If I have a chance to create a Balor Club in any brand, I’d want those guys backing me up.”