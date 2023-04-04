Finn Balor Tweets Photo Of Staples He Received From WrestleMania 39 Hell in a Cell Match

Finn Balor received 14 staples following his Hell in a Cell match with Edge at WrestleMania 39, and he shared a pic of the injury on social media. Balor, who came up short against the Rated-R Superstar in the night two match, posted to his Twitter account as you can see below.

As reported, Balor was busted open during the match when Edge hit him with a ladder. Officials tended to Balor during the match, giving him a numbing agent and stables at ringside to close the cut before proceeding with the match.