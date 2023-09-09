Finn Balor On A Possible Match With CM Punk: ‘Money Talks’

CM Punk’s future is a hot topic in wrestling after his AEW release, and Finn Balor is fine with facing him if he gets a check. There has been some speculation that Punk might go to WWE, though that might be considered a long shot based on Punk’s relationships with the company and top officials. Balor was on the Ringer Wrestling show, where asked about a potential match with Punk if he does end up there. Balor’s response was short and to the point.

“I’d be interested in wrestling a broomstick if someone is going to pay me money,” the Judgment Day member said (per Fightful). “Money talks.”

There has been no word on a possible non-compete clause, and it isn’t known whether Punk would be welcome in WWE. Zelina Vega said that she would be interested in seeing Punk back in the company.