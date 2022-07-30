Finn Balor On A Possible Return Of His Demon Character, Wanting More Creative Control Over It

In a recent interview on the Cheap Heat Podcast, Finn Balor shared his thoughts on a possible return of his Demon character and why he wants to have more creative control over it. Here’s what Balor had to say (via Fightful):

Finn Balor on a possible return of his Demon character: “The Demon definitely has a special relationship with SummerSlam. He’s had some of his most successful nights at SummerSlam. I don’t want to get anyone’s hopes up. There will be no Demon [at WWE SummerSlam]. There will be no Demon in the foreseeable future. Once we kind of finish this story arc with The Judgment Day, we’ll get back on track with the Demon.”

On wanting more creative control over the character: “I would like more creative control over the Demon. A lot more. I would execute it a lot differently if it was given to me to babysit. Working with a company that has so many different levels of management and different departments that need to be kept happy, something you lose is some of that creative license that you have when you’re independent. Obviously, as a perfectionist and something that I created, I would like more control over it, but I understand the limitations when I work for a company like WWE.”