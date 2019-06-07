wrestling / News
WWE News: Finn Balor Shares Post-Battle Pic From Super ShowDown, WWE Playlist Celebrates Mick Foley’s Birthday
– The Demon King was triumphant at WWE Super ShowDown, but the man underneath shined through after the match. Finn Balor shared a striking photo following his win over Andrade to retain the Intercontinental Championship. You can see the post below:
– The latest episode of WWE Playlist celebrates Mick Foley’s wildest moments in honor of the Hardcore Legend’s 54th birthday today:
