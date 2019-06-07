wrestling / News

WWE News: Finn Balor Shares Post-Battle Pic From Super ShowDown, WWE Playlist Celebrates Mick Foley’s Birthday

June 7, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Finn Balor The Shield's Last Stand

– The Demon King was triumphant at WWE Super ShowDown, but the man underneath shined through after the match. Finn Balor shared a striking photo following his win over Andrade to retain the Intercontinental Championship. You can see the post below:

– The latest episode of WWE Playlist celebrates Mick Foley’s wildest moments in honor of the Hardcore Legend’s 54th birthday today:

