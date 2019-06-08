WWE News: Finn Balor Shares Happy Pride Month Message in Saudi Arabia, Top 10 One Man Wrecking Crews, WWE Now Recaps Super ShowDown

– During WWE’s Saudi Arabia trip for Super ShowDown, WWE Intercontinental champion Finn Balor shared a tweet wishing a happy LGBT Pride Month from Saudi Arabia. You can check out the tweet and photo Finn Balor shared below. Currently in Saudi Arabia, both male and female same-sex sexual activity is illegal in the country.

Balor was in action at yesterday’s event and defeated Andrade to retain his title. You can check out the results from yesterday’s event RIGHT HERE.

Love is love. Happy Pride Month from Saudi Arabia! 🌈❤️🧡💛💚💙 #BalorClubForEveryone pic.twitter.com/05xhXeivEl — Finn Bálor forEVERYone (@FinnBalor) June 8, 2019

– WWE has a new Top 10 video out today showcasing the Top 10 One-Man Wrecking Crews. You can check out that new WWE Top 10 video in the player below.

– A new WWE Now clip is out recapping yesterday’s Super ShowDown event. You can check out that clip below.