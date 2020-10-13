wrestling / News
Finn Balor Provides New Details On His Jaw Injury and Surgery
Finn Balor gave out a few new details on the surgery he underwent to fix two fractures in his jaw suffered during his NXT Takeover: 31 match. As reported last night, Balor underwent the surgery yesterday and on Monday night he posted to his Instagram account with some new details that he didn’t mention in his Twitter post.
Balor suffered the injuries in his match with Kyle O’Reilly, and said that he underwent the surgery last Friday. Balor noted that one of the fractures went into his tooth and it had to be removed. After that he was wired shut to restore his bite and help the fractures align before the plates were put in to fix the fractures in place. No wires were required after surgery.
There’s still no word on how long Balor may be out, though broken jaws often take around six weeks to fix.
View this post on Instagram
Recovering from a successful surgery with @dr.anuppatel , @dr.edgarsosa and nurse @verolaguera Last Friday, i underwent surgery for 2 fractures of my jaw, including one going into my tooth. After the tooth was removed, I was wired shut to restore my bite and help align the fractures. Then 3 plates where screwed in to fixate the fractures for a quick recovery. Thankfully no wires were needed after surgery!
