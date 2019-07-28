Finn Balor Pulled From WWE Smackville, Update On His Health

It was announced during tonight’s WWE Smackville special on the WWE Network that Finn Balor was injured and would be pulled from his Intercontinental title match with Shinsuke Nakamura. Nakamura ended up wrestling Ali and retained the title.

PWInsider reports that Balor is not actually injured, but rather is dealing with an illness.