wrestling / News
Finn Balor Pulled From WWE Smackville, Update On His Health
July 27, 2019 | Posted by
It was announced during tonight’s WWE Smackville special on the WWE Network that Finn Balor was injured and would be pulled from his Intercontinental title match with Shinsuke Nakamura. Nakamura ended up wrestling Ali and retained the title.
https://twitter.com/search?q=place%3A00ab941b685334e3
PWInsider reports that Balor is not actually injured, but rather is dealing with an illness.
More Trending Stories
- Mandy Rose Clarifies Status of Next Week’s Match With IIconics, Weighs in on Speculation of Romantic Angle With Sonya Deville
- Daniel Bryan Wasn’t Scheduled For Smackdown Despite Teasers
- Mandy Rose And Sonya Deville Reportedly Practiced WWE SmackDown Segment
- Darren Young Said Vince McMahon Was One Of The First To Reach Out After He Came Out As Gay