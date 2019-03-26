wrestling / News
WWE News: Finn Balor Questions if Lashley is Ready For Him, Roman Reigns Tells Drew McIntyre ‘Challenge Accepted’
– Finn Balor discussed his WrestleMania 35 match against Bobby Lashley following his win to earn the match on Raw. You can see the video below, in which Balor is asked if he’s ready for Lashley and flipped the question around.
“You know, nothing that’s worth having ever comes easy,” the challenger said (per Wrestling Inc). “But the question is not if I’m ready for Bobby Lashley. The question is, is Bobby Lashley ready for Finn Balor?”
– Roman Reigns posted to Twitter to comment on his accepting Drew McIntyre’s challenge for a WrestleMania match. You can see his post below:
If you thought you knew anything about running my yard or about me…you were wrong.
Challenge accepted. https://t.co/3tWwEeoevA
— Roman Reigns (@WWERomanReigns) March 26, 2019
