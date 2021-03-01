Finn Balor On Wanting Randy Orton In NXT, Where Pete Dunne Ranks Among Best Wrestlers He’s Worked With

In a recent interview on After the Bell with Corey Graves, Finn Balor discussed wanting Randy Orton in NXT, working with Pete Dunne, and much more. You can read his comments below.

Finn Balor on Pete Dunne being one of the best wrestlers he’s ever worked with: “I’ve been doing this 20-plus years, and I’ve been in the ring with all sorts of talented guys throughout my journey. I feel like Pete is right up there with the top five guys I’ve ever been in the ring with. He is absolutely a special talent. At his age, his confidence he has in the ring, his ability, his skill, he’s one of the absolute best I’ve ever been in the ring with. So, hats off to Pete. A lot of respect for Pete. It’s kind of been one of the recurring threads in this NXT run. Most of the time, when you see me lock up with someone, it’s for the very first time. That was the case with Gargano, Riddle, Priest, and that was the same with Pete. So, definitely the first lock up, but hopefully not the last. I hope we get to do it again.”

On his current NXT run: “I didn’t know what to expect. I was kind of under the impression that it was going to be a three-month deal and kind of reboot Finn and reset and go back to RAW or go back to SmackDown and go back to things as normal. But it’s kind of evolved into something I don’t think anyone expected. I think that’s thanks to how NXT is also evolving as truly its own brand now. I don’t know what to expect going forward, and I don’t know how long it’s gonna last. But I have to say, I’m super happy in NXT. There’s no reason for me to want to move anywhere at this point. I think that’s one of the best things I’ve done in my career. I’ve known when to move and known when there’s something to change. That was the case in Europe and Japan and when I was on RAW and SmackDown. I’m sure it’ll get to a point where I know this NXT run has run its course, and it’ll be time to make a change. But I don’t see that coming any time soon.”

On wanting Randy Orton in NXT: “I think we could all learn so much from Randy Orton. I know that’s a little bit of a different kind of idea. A lot of people would want me to say Kevin Owens. A lot of people would want me to say Ricochet. But I feel like Randy could really bring NXT to the next level with regards the effect he would have on the people in the locker room, in the ring, his professionalism, his experience. But if I could get a run with Kevin Owens, if I could get a run with Samoa Joe, that would be incredible.”

