– What’s The Story recently interviewed WWE Superstar and World Tag Team Champion Finn Balor, who discussed signing a new contract with WWE earlier this year. Balor confirmed the new contract is a five-year deal. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Finn Balor on his contract extension: “Yeah, another extension for five years. I’m super excited. You never know. I remember when I was 20 and I was like, ‘If I make it to 30 I’ll be doing well.’ Then, you’re in your 40s and I’m like, ‘Shit, do they want me to keep doing this? Am I able to keep doing it? How is the body going to feel?’ We sat down, had a couple of conversations and the feelings were mutual. I wanted to stay, they wanted me to stay. We hashed it out and I couldn’t be happier.”

On his journey in WWE: “It was a weird time. It was six months to when my contract was coming up. ‘Shit, is the end of my run? Is it time to move on?’ Ten years is incredible. I lasted for six years in England and I thought, ‘Whatever I do, England is always going to be the biggest chapter of my career.’ Then I went to Japan for eight years. ‘You lasted eight years in Japan. That’s definitely going to be the main chunk of my career.’ Then, I was just going to WWE to see what happens, maybe last two or three years and go back to Ireland or Japan. Now, I’m ten years in with another five years to go, fingers crossed they don’t fire me. It’s a pretty wild journey.”

Finn Balor made his WWE debut in November 2014 as part of the NXT roster.