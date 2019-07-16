Finn Balor Reportedly Taking Time Off From WWE Starting Next Month

– Finn Balor is reportedly taking a couple of months off from WWE starting next month. Pro Wrestling Sheet reports that Balor has asked for a couple of months off, with one source saying he is looking to “recharge” a bit. WWE has granted his request, and he will get two months off starting in August, likely after SummerSlam.

The news comes after Balor lost the Intercontinental Championship to Shinsuke Nakamura at Extreme Rules.