wrestling / News
Finn Balor Reportedly Taking Time Off From WWE Starting Next Month
July 15, 2019 | Posted by
– Finn Balor is reportedly taking a couple of months off from WWE starting next month. Pro Wrestling Sheet reports that Balor has asked for a couple of months off, with one source saying he is looking to “recharge” a bit. WWE has granted his request, and he will get two months off starting in August, likely after SummerSlam.
The news comes after Balor lost the Intercontinental Championship to Shinsuke Nakamura at Extreme Rules.
More Trending Stories
- WWE Zooms In On Lacey Evans’ Backside During Extreme Rules
- Over 35 Former Talents Possible For RAW Reunion Next Week, The Rock Not Rumored To Appear
- Tony Khan on AEW Picking Up Where WCW Left Off, PPV Plans Following TNT Debut, His Thoughts on Authority Figures
- Jim Ross On Why He Won’t Mention WWE on Air in AEW, Says WWE Should Do The Same with AEW