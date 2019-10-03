wrestling / News

Finn Balor Returns to Join NXT Roster (Pics, Video)

October 2, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Finn Balor NXT

– Finn Balor is now part of the NXT roster following tonight’s full debut of NXT on USA Network. Balor returned to the brand after the Adam Cole defeated Matt Riddle to retain the NXT Championship. Balor came down to the ring and, after staring Cole down, revealed that he is officially part of the brand.

You can check out pics and video from the moment below.

