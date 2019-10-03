wrestling / News
Finn Balor Returns to Join NXT Roster (Pics, Video)
– Finn Balor is now part of the NXT roster following tonight’s full debut of NXT on USA Network. Balor returned to the brand after the Adam Cole defeated Matt Riddle to retain the NXT Championship. Balor came down to the ring and, after staring Cole down, revealed that he is officially part of the brand.
You can check out pics and video from the moment below.
Strength. Power. Fury.@AdamColePro vs. @SuperKingOfBros is EVERYTHING. #NXTChampionship #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/kJa8Trw4hc
— WWE (@WWE) October 3, 2019
HE'S NOT YOUR BRO, @SuperKingofBros.@AdamColePro retains his #NXTChampionship in UNDISPUTED fashion! #NXTonUSA #WWENXT #AndStill pic.twitter.com/t0bCZIrRjC
— WWE (@WWE) October 3, 2019
🚨🚨🚨🚨 THIS IS NOT A DRILL 🚨🚨🚨🚨@FINNBALOR IS AT @FULLSAIL!!!!! #WWENXT #NXTonUSA #NXTChampionship pic.twitter.com/c9c1wc8o3u
— WWE (@WWE) October 3, 2019
"As of now, @FinnBalor is NXT."#WWENXT #NXTChampionship #NXTonUSA pic.twitter.com/PYmnSbWwbH
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) October 3, 2019
He's baaaaaaaack!@FinnBalor. IS. NXT. #WWENXT #NXTonUSA #WeAreNXT pic.twitter.com/gcU9Fn1SCv
— WWE (@WWE) October 3, 2019
