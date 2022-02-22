wrestling / News
Finn Balor Returns on WWE Raw, Teams With Tommaso Ciampa
February 21, 2022
Finn Balor is back on WWE Raw, returning to join forces Tommaso Ciampa against Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode. Monday night’s show saw Balor make his return for the first time in weeks and team up with Ciampa to defeat the Dirty Dogs. You can see clips from the match below.
Ciampa is set to face Ziggler on tomorrow’s episode of WWE NXT, with the winner becoming the #1 contender to the NXT Championship.
The unlikely duo of @FinnBalor and @NXTCiampa are putting in some work against The #DirtyDawgs. #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/4BECd8YvZF
— WWE (@WWE) February 22, 2022
😲😲😲@NXTCiampa#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/dGRjEMtWCk
— WWE (@WWE) February 22, 2022
