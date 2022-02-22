Finn Balor Returns on WWE Raw, Teams With Tommaso Ciampa

Finn Balor is back on WWE Raw, returning to join forces Tommaso Ciampa against Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode. Monday night’s show saw Balor make his return for the first time in weeks and team up with Ciampa to defeat the Dirty Dogs. You can see clips from the match below.

Ciampa is set to face Ziggler on tomorrow’s episode of WWE NXT, with the winner becoming the #1 contender to the NXT Championship.