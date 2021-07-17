wrestling / News
Finn Balor Returns on WWE Smackdown, Confronts Sami Zayn
Finn Balor is back on the Blue Brand, returning on tonight’s WWE Smackdown to confront Sami Zayn. Zayn appeared on tonight’s show to rant about being screwed out of a shot at the Money in the Bank contract at Sunday’s PPV. Zayn even said that WWE should just give him the briefcase, only to have Balor’s music hit. Balor then came out and stepped into the ring, where Zayn attacked him but ended up being taken down and given the Coup de Grace.
Balor was last seen on WWE TV on the May 25th episode of NXT when he lost a rematch for the NXT Championship to Karrion Kross.
