Finn Balor Reunites With Old Bullet Club Teammates, Shares Pics on Twitter
October 13, 2019 | Posted by
– Finn Balor got together with a couple of his old teammats in the Bullet Club and shared pictures of the reunion on Twitter. You can see the posts below by Balor and Tama Tonga, who hosted the reunion at his home that also included Tonga’s dad Haku.
Balor was the leader of the Bullet Club when he was Prince Devitt in NJPW.
Family. @Tama_Tonga & HAKU pic.twitter.com/0qEpuNmAgE
— Finn Bálor forEVERYone (@FinnBalor) October 14, 2019
Had some friends over for a Sunday BBQ reminiscing about our good times together in 🇯🇵. Surround yourself with good people and keep moving forward. pic.twitter.com/aPFGDIfUEM
— The 'Good Bad Guy' Tama Tonga (@Tama_Tonga) October 14, 2019
