Finn Balor Reveals New Hand Tattoo
– Finn Balor took to Instagram to show off his new hand tattoo. The new piece of art was done by was done by David Sz of the Wolf Town Tattoo Collective in Bratislava, Slovakia.
Balor recently returned from a hiatus to confront NXT Champion Adam Cole. Balor took time off to get married following a loss to ‘The Fiend’ Bray Wyatt at WWE SummerSlam.
When Finn Bálor returned to NXT, he brought a new friend with him, and you may not even have noticed.
The former NXT Champion was sporting a barely visible patch of ink on the top of his left hand that was just peeking out of the sleeve of his leather jacket. Bálor offered an up-close look at the little fella on his Instagram on Friday morning, posting a full picture of the design — an astronaut staring at a distant moon — as well as a shout out to the artist who applied it.
Check out the post below to see the spaceman in all his glory, as well as a short video showing the Irishman getting inked up.
