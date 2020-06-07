wrestling / News
Finn Balor Gets Revenge on Damian Priest at NXT Takeover: In Your House, Triple H Responds (Pics, Video)
Finn Balor came into his NXT Takeover: In Your House match with Damian Priest looking for payback, and he got it. As noted in our live coverage, Balor defeated Priest in their match at the PPV, pinning Priest atfer the Coup de Grâce.
Balor had been attacked back in April, an assault that Priest later admitted to doing. You can also see a post by Triple H praising the two below:
.@FinnBalor's frustration is palpable. #NXTTakeOver @ArcherOfInfamy pic.twitter.com/bkHWvhhztD
— WWE Network (@WWENetwork) June 7, 2020
.@ArcherOfInfamy and @FinnBalor are laying it all on the line in a SLUGFEST at #NXTTakeOver: In Your House! pic.twitter.com/6IATMKi0Z9
— WWE (@WWE) June 7, 2020
We see you, @ArcherOfInfamy. 👏👏👏#NXTTakeOver @FinnBalor pic.twitter.com/DcsOzO0Mof
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) June 7, 2020
Pride comes before the fall. #NXTTakeOver @FinnBalor @ArcherOfInfamy pic.twitter.com/oQUtz5UBm1
— WWE (@WWE) June 7, 2020
Make that an 11th #NXTTakeOver win for #ThePrinxe @FinnBalor.
WHAT A MATCH! #ThatWasAwesome @ArcherOfInfamy pic.twitter.com/7A1tDxS1Ft
— WWE (@WWE) June 7, 2020
Finn vs. Priest
🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 https://t.co/iGRUOZYpXs
— Triple H (@TripleH) June 7, 2020
