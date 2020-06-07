wrestling / News

Finn Balor Gets Revenge on Damian Priest at NXT Takeover: In Your House, Triple H Responds (Pics, Video)

June 7, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Finn Balor Damian Priest NXT Takeover: In Your House

Finn Balor came into his NXT Takeover: In Your House match with Damian Priest looking for payback, and he got it. As noted in our live coverage, Balor defeated Priest in their match at the PPV, pinning Priest atfer the Coup de Grâce.

Balor had been attacked back in April, an assault that Priest later admitted to doing. You can also see a post by Triple H praising the two below:

