Finn Balor Said He Was ‘Hurt’ By Being Left Off Wrestlemania

In an interview with Cheap Heat (via Fightful), Finn Balor said that he was ‘deeply hurt’ that WWE left him off of both nights of Wrestlemania this year. Balor was included in the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal on the Smackdown before the big show. Here are highlights:

On not being included at Wrestlemania this year: “Obviously, it’s something I absolutely want to be involved in. Last year, I wasn’t involved in Mania and I’ll be honest, that deeply hurt. Deeply hurt. The fact that I show up for every TV, every house show, every overseas tour, every media appearance. Then, to be left off two nights of WrestleMania, that hurt. I definitely want to be involved with Clash at the Castle. I only found out about SummerSlam on Monday. There’s no real, ‘Hey, you’re going to be in this match in three months. You’re going to be in this match in six weeks.’ It’s literally, you find out the week before sometimes. Sometimes, you guys find out before I do because you see it on the TV and I’m in the locker room. Absolutely, I want to be involved in whatever way I can. To have a singles match would be incredible. Having spent six years at the start of my career in the United Kingdom, to get to go back and wrestle in a stadium would be incredible.”

On if that puts a chip on his shoulder: “I feel like I do have a little bit more of a chip on my shoulder than I have in the past. I definitely want to be involved with that show. If, for any reason, we can get a singles match with Rey Mysterio, that is something I’d be interested in.”