Finn Balor Says a Bullet Club Reunion Will Happen, Names Favorite WWE Matches Of His

Finn Balor discussed his NXT Title win, a potential Bullet Club reunion with AJ Styles & Adam Cole, and more in a new interview with the Hindustan Times. You can check out highlights below:

On winning the NXT Championship after his comeback to the brand: “It was a big night. I returned to NXT 10 months ago. I had said my future will be my past. And that’s what I did. You never know what to expect in pro-wrestling. Originally I wasn’t expecting to return to NXT at all. Eventually, the opportunity arose and I jumped on it. NXt has some of the best wrestlers in the world like Tommaso Ciampa, Johnny Gargano, Adam Cole, all these guys are proven NXT stars and I wanted to prove myself against them. This opportunity to become champion arose at the last minute due to Karrion Kross’s injury. We had the Ironman match and then the sudden death. I have to say Adam Cole is one of the best wrestlers I have ever been in the ring with in 20 years.”

On his three best matches in WWE: “I like to challenge myself against different styles and different techniques. I really enjoyed my match with Brock Lesnar. I was looking to get in the ring with him for a long time. It had the big-match feel. I also enjoyed my matches with Samoa Joe. I feel I learned a lot from him. I was very much a technical wrestler before I met Joe. He brought out a different side of me. With Joe, it’s pretty much a fight. Another one would be unexpected but I really like the Takeover match with Timothy Thatcher. He is one someone who is absolutely incredible. Being in the ring with him really pushed me to my limits.”

On the role Triple H has had on his career: “He has been instrumental in a lot of people’s careers. He is a great motivator. Backstage people want to perform for Triple H, they want to perform and make him proud. The way he has the confidence of the locker room is something I feel makes NXT different. On a personal level, I have had a great working relationship with him. When the opportunity came from Triple H to come to NXT, I jumped on it. Sometimes we have a good relationship and sometimes like anything else we don’t see eye to eye on many things. As long as I am there in the ring, I’ll go out there and perform every night.”

On a possible Bullet Club reunion with AJ Styles and Adam Cole: “It is something that people have been talking about for almost 6 years. I feel like all the pieces haven’t been in place yet. You need that perfect moment. It wasn’t right for AJ at the time, wasn’t right for me or Adam at the time. But there will come a point in time all the stars align where we would able to get a club moment with me AJ and Adam included.”