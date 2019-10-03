Finn Balor Says He May Need A Group To Fight The Undisputed Era

In an interview with Newsweek, Finn Balor spoke about returning to NXT and suggested he might need a group to help him fight the Undisputed Era now that he’s back. Here are highlights:

On returning to NXT: “I’ve been out of the ring for about two months and out of NXT for much longer. To get the opportunity to return to Full Sail live on USA is a huge honor for me.”

On if he’s back there full-time: “Right now that’s what it means. I’m going to wrestle whenever, whoever I want. That’s something I’ve been chasing for quite some time in my career. I don’t believe in any boundaries be it weight class, country, promotion… And I want to break those boundaries. I’m here at NXT to do that.”

On if he’ll need help against the Undisputed Era: “It’s no problem. I’ve been part of a group before, I’ve been one of those guys who has been an individual [performer] for a very long time. But maybe you need a group to face Undisputed Era, we’ll see.”

On how things have changed since he was last in NXT: “The game has changed a lot in NXT since I was here. Seeing the match Cole and Matt Riddle put on tonight, they are two of the absolute best in-ring competitors in the world. So it’s a little nerve-wracking to get into the deep end with those guys. It’s gotta be a challenge for myself in and out of the ring, and personally, to see if i can still go. It’s been awhile since I’ve been here, and the NXT style has evolved incredibly. When I was here it was me and [Samoa] Joe, and back then, I don’t want to say it was a slower pace, but it was definitely more rugged here and there. They are going fast, and it’s going to be a test for me and I’m looking forward to it. I just want to continue to evolve. Been doing this for a long time, and sometimes when you stay in the same place for too long you get a little stagnant, you rely on your old tricks and old ways and you kind of just skate past. But there’s no skating here in NXT. I have to swim for sure, because It’s going to be a fight.”