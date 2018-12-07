Finn Balor Says He’d Be Fine With a Move to Smackdown

– Finn Balor appeared on the Not Sam Wrestling podcast and was asked about whether he would end up with a career boost if he moved to Smackdown. Balor told Sam Roberts that he’d be fine with a move to Smackdown, but is happy no matter where he’s competing.

“I take it as good news that I’m getting to step in a ring on Tuesday as opposed to not stepping in a ring at all,” Balor said (per Ringside News). “So honestly man, you could put me in a ring in a parking lot at Wal-Mart and I’d be happy.Once I’m in a wrestling ring that’s all I care about whether it’s a red one, or a blue one, or a yellow one, or you know anything I’ll be happy.”