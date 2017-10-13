Finn Balor Says He Would Love to Face Brock Lesnar, Says The Demon is Like Method Acting

– Finn Balor discussed his desire to face off with Brock Lesnar, portraying The Demon character and more in a new interview with Metro. Highlights are below:

On enjoying his feud with Bray Wyatt: “Of course. I feel like we’re only starting to get to know each other now, and the whole feud is starting to click and we’re beginning to understand each other. The battles we’ve been having in the ring are getting better, and the mind games are getting better and a little bit out of control. I don’t know how long we can keep this going, but I can wake up every day and look forward to beating up Bray Wyatt. If I can do that for the rest of my life I’ll be happy!”

On if he prefers the Demon character or his own personality: “I like variety. I’m the sort of person with a very short attention span and I lose interest in things very quickly. I like to challenge myself as much as possible, so going back and forth between both personalities helps me stay focused with what I’m doing. In regards to which one I prefer, I do really believe that we’ve all got a darker side and the man did create the demon, so I don’t know which one is actually more dangerous! I do enjoy a level of intensity that I bring when I’m the Demon, but it’s a mindset that takes a couple of days to get into, it’s not something I can do every day. It’s tough not just on the body but on the mind.”

On getting into character as The Demon: “It very much is like method acting. The physical process of transforming into the Demon is just torture, I have to sit in that chair for four or five hours when I’m supposed to be warming up, loosening and getting ready for a match. In reality I’m doing nothing, I’m sitting still and static and trying to make sure that the paint looks good. It obviously has a huge effect on my mood because I’m just the most pissed off version of Finn that you’ll ever meet on those days. The whole process prepping everything, getting to the venue early to get everything early, plus getting into the mindset is something that changes my personality on the day. I’m not a fun person to be around on the day the Demon comes to town. Most people have learned by now not to come bother me on the day of, they wait until the next day.”

On wanting to face Brock Lesnar for the championship: “Listen, I don’t shy away from a fight for one second and I would absolutely love to be in there with Brock Lesnar. I would love to get in there with The Undertaker and Triple H too, these are guys that have been active at the top of the game for the last 20 years. They’re the type of guys I want to be in the ring with. We talk about stepping up and taking things to the next level, and I think that’s what I need to do next. Once I handle Bray Wyatt, I need to be going after the Universal Championship which I was never beaten for. Yes, Brock Lesnar is the current champion, but make sure you don’t forget that I relinquished the title due to injury, I was never beaten, and I definitely think that I deserve a title shot.”