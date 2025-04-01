– Speaking on Raw Recap after last night’s WWE Raw, Judgment Day leader Finn Balor spoke about the June 10, 2024 episode of Raw when Dominik Mysterio was handed a hotel room keycard by Liv Morgan. Mysterio later showed it to his fellow stablemates, and the card was taken by Balor. According to Balor, he later returned the card to Dominik Mysterio.

He said on the topic (via Fightful), “I gave it back to Dom. I was basically taking the weapon, removing the bullets, and making sure that everyone was safe. When everyone was calm, I approached Dom and the keycard was returned.” When Megan Morant said that Balor was being a good big brother, Balor responded, “A good big brother. A good role model. A good leader.”

Dominik Mysterio and Finn Balor were victorious last night on WWE Raw, beatuing Penta and Bron Breakker in a tag team bout.