WWE News: Finn Balor Set For This Week’s After the Bell, The Rock Visits His Old High School

Finn Bálor joins WWE After the Bell following controversial conclusion of NXT TakeOver: Vengeance Day

The conclusion of NXT TakeOver: Vengeance Day had the WWE Universe buzzing, but not in the way Finn Bálor hoped. After retaining his NXT Championship against Pete Dunne in an instant-classic main event, The Undisputed ERA helped The Prince repel a post-match attack by The BruiserWeight’s allies, NXT Tag Team Champions Oney Lorcan & Danny Burch. With Dunne and his crew forced to retreat, Bálor was taken off-guard by an Adam Cole superkick, a maneuver Cole then used on his UE ally and friend, Kyle O’Reilly.

As questions continue to swirl around what we all saw as NXT TakeOver went off the air, Bálor sits down with Corey Graves and NXT’s own Vic Joseph to talk about his intense battle with Dunne, Cole’s post-match betrayal, his current run on the black-and-gold brand and the potential for a historic NXT Championship defense against Edge at WrestleMania.

