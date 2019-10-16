Various News: Finn Balor Set For Upcoming NXT Tour, Bray Wyatt’s WWE 2K20 Entrance, MLW Fusion To Air As Lead-In For Saturday Night Superfight

– Finn Balor is set for the upcoming NXT tour that begins tomorrow and runs through Sunday. Balor returned to the brand earlier this month. It includes the following dates:

Thursday (October 17): Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Portland, Oregon

Friday (October 18): The Paramount Theatre in Seattle, Washington

Saturday (October 19): PNE Agrodome in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada

Sunday (October 20): Prospera Place in Kelowna, British Columbia, Canada

– The episode of MLW Fusion that airs on November 2 will serve as a lead-in for their Saturday Night Superfight PPV.

– WWE and 2K games have released a video showing ‘The Fiend’ Bray Wyatt’s WWE 2K20 entrance.