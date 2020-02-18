wrestling / News
Finn Balor Announced for NXT UK TV Tapings in March
February 18, 2020 | Posted by
– WWE has announced that Finn Balor will be appearing at the upcoming NXT UK TV tapings. They are scheduled for March 6-7 in Coventry, England. Tickets for the tapings are now on sale HERE.
Additionally, NXT UK TakeOver: Dublin event is scheduled for April 26. It will be held in Finn Balor’s own home country of Ireland at Dublin’s 3Arena.
Don't miss a SPECIAL APPEARANCE from @FinnBalor at @NXTUK Coventry on 6th and 7th March!
Finn Balor IS @WWENXT!
Tickets available HERE: https://t.co/x7KhjfWJHh pic.twitter.com/UME0eP2Zrk
— WWE UK (@WWEUK) February 18, 2020
