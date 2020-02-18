wrestling / News

Finn Balor Announced for NXT UK TV Tapings in March

February 18, 2020 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Finn Balor NXT

– WWE has announced that Finn Balor will be appearing at the upcoming NXT UK TV tapings. They are scheduled for March 6-7 in Coventry, England. Tickets for the tapings are now on sale HERE.

Additionally, NXT UK TakeOver: Dublin event is scheduled for April 26. It will be held in Finn Balor’s own home country of Ireland at Dublin’s 3Arena.

