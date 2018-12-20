Finn Balor Rumored to Receive a Push in WWE

– According to the latest edition of The Wrestling Observer Newsletter, WWE Superstar Finn Balor is in line to receive some type of push soon in WWE. Earlier this week, WWE kicked off what the company proclaimed a “new” era with “fresh” changes and Superstars and giving fans of the WWE Universe more of what they wanted to see.

Per The Observer, Balor is in line to receive a significant push that would last at least for a “little while.” The report has no details on what WWE has planned for Finn Balor. He was in action at TLC last Sunday, beating Drew McIntyre in a singles match. His feud with McIntyre and Ziggler later continued on Raw this week.