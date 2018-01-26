Finn Balor and Shawn Michaels Imagine What a Match Between Them Would Be Like

– Finn Balor and Shawn Michaels appeared in a new WWE video discussing what a match might be like between them. You can see the video below of Dasha Fuentes asking them what the “dream match” would be like. Michaels praises Balor and says he wouldn’t be able to keep up with him, as he’s too old. As such, there’s no chance of them having a match now. Michaels says he’s happy to see WWE’s future in good hands, and says WWE is filled with guys who look a bit more like him. In response, Balor says he’s looked up to HBK for his entire life.

The video was recorded backstage at this week’s Raw 25.