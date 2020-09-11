Finn Balor On Why The Demon Character Became A ‘Crutch’ In WWE, Whether He Plans To Bring It Back

– In a recent interview with Stephanie Chase of Digital Spy, Finn Balor discussed using The Demon persona in WWE, why it became a crutch for him, whether he has plans to bring it back, and much more. Here are some of the highlights:

Finn Balor on using The Demon persona in WWE: “I feel like The Demon was supposed to be a one-off in Tokyo Dome, Japan and it grew into this completely separate entity that for some time I had control over and then eventually it just kind of spun out of control. I was trying to please too many people and not pleasing myself. I feel like I lost a grip on what the character was and what I was utilising it for. I feel like the main element that The Demon had was the element of surprise and I feel like we lost that in a sense and it became more like a crutch for Finn.”

On whether he has any plans to bring back The Demon: “I feel like there’s a time and place for everything but right now I feel like The Demon character is something that would maybe be a step in the wrong direction for what I’ve done over the last 11 months in NXT. So there will be a time and a place where we get The Demon versus Bray Wyatt, where we get The Demon versus Braun Strowman, where we get The Demon versus Brock Lesnar, but right now I’m interested in defending the NXT Championship. Whoever they put in the ring with me, all my creative energy will be put into the match and not the build-up. So I feel like I’ve gone back to more of a purist mentality of maybe my early days in Japan or my early days in Europe. I always have other tricks up my sleeve, or I can call on The Demon, or I can pull out another character that I’ve been working on. So there’s a whole host of things I can go back to. I think the most important thing in this business is having longevity. I’m 20 years in right now but I’m still coming up with fresh stuff.”