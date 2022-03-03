Finn Balor to Make First US Title Defense at WWE Madison Square Garden Show

Finn Balor is set to make his first defense of his United States Championship at WWE’s Madison Square Garden show on Saturday. The venue announced on Wednesday that Balor will defend his newly-won championship against Damian Priest during the weekend show, as you can see below.

The updated card for the show is:

* WWE Championship Match: Brock Lesnar vs. TBA

* WWE Universal Championship Match: Roman Reigns vs. TBA

* WWE United States Championship Match: Finn Balor vs. Damian Priest

* Smackdown Tag Team Championsship Match: The Usos vs. Kofi Kingston and Big E

* Raw Women’s Championship Match: Becky Lynch vs. Bianca Belair vs. Rhea Ripley

* Ronda Rousey and Naomi vs. Sonya Deville and Charlotte Flair

* Appearances by Seth Rollins, AJ Styles, Drew McIntyre, Randy Orton and Riddle, Sasha Banks, and more