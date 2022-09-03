Finn Balor On Triple H Running WWE Creative, Why He Initially Wasn’t Excited About Return To Main Roster

In a recent interview on Out of Character with Ryan Satin, Finn Balor discussed why he initially wasn’t excited about the idea of returning to the WWE main roster, Triple H running WWE creative, and much more. You can read his comments below.

Finn Balor on why he initially wasn’t excited about the idea of returning to the WWE main roster and pitching the idea to join NXT UK: “I wasn’t super excited about the idea of returning to the main roster. I felt there was potential for me to perform in NXT UK and work with those guys and that was something I was super interested in. I pitched the idea to [Triple H] at the time. They were interested in it, but they were going to have to renegotiate my contract and all because there were budget restrictions. It was going to prove too difficult and maybe wasn’t a smart move career-wise at this age. I’ve become very aware of that and there might be a clock starting to tick right now. I’m more aware of that now than I was five years ago. I thought, ‘Well, I really need to get another good run on the main roster.’ They came to the idea of coming back and working a program with Roman [Reigns] and you can’t turn that down, right? It’s a no-brainer. I started off hot, dipped down a little bit, and I feel like it’s starting to warm back up again. I’m excited.”

On Triple H running WWE creative: “I think it’s great. I am very happy to see he’s back, he’s healthy, and it’s going to be an interesting time for the company, for sure. You’ve still got to go out there and perform and connect with people and sell tickets, sell merch. It’s a business, and he’s a businessman. I am trying to do what’s best for the company, so I will do what I am told. He’s an incredible communicator of his ideas, and he’s very hands-on with everything. Triple H has always been very available for everyone and very present at ringside before the shows.”

