Finn Balor Undergoes Successful Surgery, Shares Pic

October 12, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Finn Balor NXT

Finn Balor has undergone surgery to fix the injury he suffered at NXT Takeover: 31 and shared a post-surgery photo. Balor revealed on Twitter that he underwent surgery to fix the jaw fractures that he suffered during his match with Kyle O’Reilly at the show:

There is no word as of yet regarding how long Balor will be out of action. On behalf of 411, our best wishes to him on a quick and easy recovery.

