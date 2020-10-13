wrestling / News
Finn Balor Undergoes Successful Surgery, Shares Pic
October 12, 2020 | Posted by
Finn Balor has undergone surgery to fix the injury he suffered at NXT Takeover: 31 and shared a post-surgery photo. Balor revealed on Twitter that he underwent surgery to fix the jaw fractures that he suffered during his match with Kyle O’Reilly at the show:
Recovering from a successful surgery with Dr Patel, Dr. Edgarsosa
and nurse @verockstar pic.twitter.com/2ymM8vNbvE
— Finn Bálor (@FinnBalor) October 13, 2020
There is no word as of yet regarding how long Balor will be out of action. On behalf of 411, our best wishes to him on a quick and easy recovery.
