Finn Balor Teases Match Against The Undertaker

Finn Balor teased a match with the Undertaker yesterday, posting a photo of him and Undertaker in the ring with the caption “Time to sit up….” which you can see below.

With WrestleMania season coming up, the usual crop of rumors surrounding who the Undertaker may face at the show will be going around. As peviously reported, Finn Balor is expected to receive a push and made a surprise appearance at NXT UK TakeOver: Blackpool yesterday.