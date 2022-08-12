Finn Balor Hopes To Revisit His ‘Unfinished Business’ With Roman Reigns

After their WWE Extreme Rules match in 2021, Finn Balor recently spoke out about where he stands with Roman Reigns during an appearance on WWE El Brunch (per Fightful). While both wrestlers have other immediate matches and rivalries to address, it seems Balor, at least, is hoping to revisit their feud. You can catch the complete episode and read a highlight below.

On where he stands regarding his history with Reigns: “Me and Roman Reigns have a lot of unfinished business. There was a little bit of a ‘questionable finish’ to our last match at Extreme Rules when the top rope mysteriously broke in our championship match, so I feel there’s a rematch due with myself and Roman. Hopefully, we’ll get to that soon after Clash at the Castle.”