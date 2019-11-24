wrestling / News
Finn Balor Victorious Over Matt Riddle in NXT TakeOver Return, Triple H Comments (Pics, Video)
– Finn Balor made his in-ring return to NXT TakeOver tonight at TakeOver: WarGames. This was his first NXT TakeOver match in over three years years. Balor defeated Matt Riddle in their singles match. You can check out some images and video clips of the match released by WWE below.
NXT head Triple H also commented on Balor’s win on Twitter. He wrote, “The Prince is back …. home. #WeAreNXT #NXTTakeOver”
Tonight’s NXT TakeOver: WarGames event is still ongoing. You can check out 411’s live coverage and results RIGHT HERE.
Matt Riddle huge with #WWENXT Universe.#NXTTakeOver @SuperKingofBros pic.twitter.com/Xh7QxL8DBm
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) November 24, 2019
Welcome back, Prince. #NXTTakeOver @FinnBalor pic.twitter.com/Xl6dA3JL6o
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) November 24, 2019
Strong bro. 💪 #NXTTakeOver @FinnBalor @SuperKingOfBros pic.twitter.com/FaQLWUr8dV
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) November 24, 2019
Bálor vs. Bro. This is one to remember.@FinnBalor and @SuperKingOfBros tore the house down at #NXTTakeOver: WarGames! pic.twitter.com/dOBg60PGFR
— WWE (@WWE) November 24, 2019
Hi, @Goldberg! 👋👋👋 #NXTTakeOver @SuperKingofBros @FinnBalor pic.twitter.com/B2HJAsPKis
— WWE (@WWE) November 24, 2019
The Prince is BACK and VICTORIOUS.@FinnBalor defeats @SuperKingofBros in his #WWENXT in-ring return! #NXTTakeOver pic.twitter.com/t7DRJwsJHI
— WWE (@WWE) November 24, 2019
The business is watching him. #NXTTakeOver @FinnBalor pic.twitter.com/nyYe2wYvh4
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) November 24, 2019
The Prince is back …. home. #WeAreNXT #NXTTakeOver https://t.co/27MNfAgWSR
— Triple H (@TripleH) November 24, 2019
More Trending Stories
- Awesome Kong On Coming Up with Kharma Gimmick, Her WWE Run Being Cut Short, Dealing with Postpartum Depression
- Bruce Prichard Discusses Randy Savage Getting Drunk Before Calling Vince McMahon To Tell Him He Was Leaving WWE in 1994, Says Savage Never Told Them He Wanted To Wrestle More
- Jim Ross Discusses What Led To Bill Watts Quitting WWE in 1995, His Unhappiness With His Office, What He Disagreed with Vince McMahon On, More
- Jim Cornette Weighs in on NWA Controversy, Takes Issue With NWA’s Handling Of It, Lack of an Reaction Before Episode’s Release