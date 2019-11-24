Finn Balor Victorious Over Matt Riddle in NXT TakeOver Return, Triple H Comments (Pics, Video)

– Finn Balor made his in-ring return to NXT TakeOver tonight at TakeOver: WarGames. This was his first NXT TakeOver match in over three years years. Balor defeated Matt Riddle in their singles match. You can check out some images and video clips of the match released by WWE below.

NXT head Triple H also commented on Balor’s win on Twitter. He wrote, “The Prince is back …. home. #WeAreNXT #NXTTakeOver”

Tonight’s NXT TakeOver: WarGames event is still ongoing. You can check out 411’s live coverage and results RIGHT HERE.