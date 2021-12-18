wrestling / News
Finn Balor vs. Austin Theory and More set For Monday’s WWE RAW
WWE has announced several matches and segments for Monday’s episode of RAW, which joins two segments announced last night. Five matches in total have been announced, including Austin Theory vs. Finn Balor, Doudrop vs. Bianca Belair, Rhea Ripley vs. Zelina Vega and Rey & Dominik Mysterio vs. AJ Styles & Omos. Finally, Damian Priest will battle Dolph Ziggler in a match where if Ziggler wins, he will get a United States title shot. The Miz will also host a new Miz TV featuring Styles & Omos. Here’s the updated lineup:
* Championship Contender Match: Damian Priest vs. Dolph Ziggler
* Doudrop vs. Bianca Belair
* Rhea Ripley vs. Zelina Vega
* Austin Theory vs. Finn Balor
* AJ Styles & Omos vs. Rey & Dominik Mysterio
* Miz TV featuring AJ Styles & Omos
* The Cutting Edge featuring Maryse
* Bobby Lashley talks about WWE title match at Day 1
