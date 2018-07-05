wrestling / News
Finn Balor vs. Constable Corbin Added to Extreme Rules
WWE announced today that Finn Balor vs. Constable Corbin has been added to the WWE Extreme Rules PPV.
BREAKING: @catherinekelley has the scoop on the latest match announced for @WWE #ExtremeRules as @FinnBalor will go one-on-one with Constable @BaronCorbinWWE! pic.twitter.com/GoWpJkXav9
Here is the updated card for the show…
* WWE Championship Match: Champion AJ Styles vs. Rusev
* Raw Women’s Championship Extreme Rules Match: Champion Alexa Bliss vs. Nia Jax
* Raw Tag Team Championship Match: Champions Matt Hardy & Bray Wyatt vs. The B Team
* Smackdown Tag Team Championship Match: Champions The Bludgeon Brothers vs. Team Hell No
* Smackdown Women’s Championship Match: Champion Carmella vs. Asuka
* WWE United States Championship Match: Champion Jeff Hardy vs. Shinsuke Nakamura
* WWE Intercontinental Championship Iron Match Match: Champion Dolph Ziggler vs. Seth Rollins
* Roman Reigns vs. Bobby Lashley
* Finn Balor vs. Constable Corbin