Finn Balor vs. Constable Corbin Added to Extreme Rules

July 5, 2018 | Posted by Larry Csonka
Finn Balor

WWE announced today that Finn Balor vs. Constable Corbin has been added to the WWE Extreme Rules PPV.

Here is the updated card for the show…

* WWE Championship Match: Champion AJ Styles vs. Rusev
* Raw Women’s Championship Extreme Rules Match: Champion Alexa Bliss vs. Nia Jax
* Raw Tag Team Championship Match: Champions Matt Hardy & Bray Wyatt vs. The B Team
* Smackdown Tag Team Championship Match: Champions The Bludgeon Brothers vs. Team Hell No
* Smackdown Women’s Championship Match: Champion Carmella vs. Asuka
* WWE United States Championship Match: Champion Jeff Hardy vs. Shinsuke Nakamura
* WWE Intercontinental Championship Iron Match Match: Champion Dolph Ziggler vs. Seth Rollins
* Roman Reigns vs. Bobby Lashley
* Finn Balor vs. Constable Corbin

