Finn Balor vs. Damian Priest Set for NXT TakeOver: In Your House, Updated Lineup
– WWE.com has announced a new matchup for NXT TakeOver: In Your House. It will be Finn Balor vs. Damian Priest. You can check out the full announcement below.
Finn Bálor vs. Damian Priest
Damian Priest wants to ensure that his name lives forever, and he’ll try to do so at Finn Bálor’s expense come NXT TakeOver: In Your House, as first announced on The Pat McAfee Show.
The Prince’s world was thrown upside-down last month when he was assaulted backstage by an unknown assailant, preventing him from taking on The Velveteen Dream that night. It also sent Bálor on a furious search for the identity of his attacker.
The answer to the whodunit was delivered in brutal fashion. Priest not only cost Bálor his match against Cameron Grimes with a devastating nightstick blow, but he also left him lying with the Reckoning before declaring he was the man who took him out.
It’s not mere bloodlust driving Priest, however. The Archer of Infamy spoke reverently of Bálor’s role in building NXT, particularly his legacy at TakeOver — and explained that’s exactly why he targeted him.
Priest will have to be on his A-game and then some to accomplish his goal. Bálor owns a nearly pristine record on NXT’s grandest stage with wins over some of the biggest names in the black-and-gold brand’s history.
As he says, you come at The Prince, you best not miss — a lesson learned by many before Priest. Will The Archer of Infamy be the latest?
Here’s the updated lineup for NXT TakeOver: In Your House. The event is scheduled for June 7 at Full Sail University in Winter Park, Florida:
* NXT Women’s Title Triple Threat Match: Io Shirai vs. Rhea Ripley vs. Charlotte Flair (c)
* Interim NXT Cruiserweight Title Tournament Finals: El Hijo del Fantasma vs. Drake Maverick or Kushida or Jake Atlas
* Karrion Kross with Scarlett vs. Tommaso Ciampa
* Finn Balor vs. Damian Priest
