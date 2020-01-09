wrestling / News
Finn Balor vs. Johnny Gargano Set For NXT Takeover: Portland
January 8, 2020 | Posted by
– Finn Balor will face off with Johnny Gargano at next month’s NXT Takeover: Portland. The match was made official on tonight’s episode of NXT, which saw Gargano cut a promo about Balor’s attack on him back in December. Balor then came out and mocked Gargano, saying that he couldn’t get cleared to compete, and said he’ll take Gargano out at Takeover: Portland if he can be cleared by them.
Also set for the show is an NXT Women’s Championship match, with Rhea Ripley defending the title against the winner of an 11-woman battle royal that will take plac eon next week’s NXT.
NXT Takeover: Portland takes place on February 16th in Portland, Oregon and airs live on WWE Network.
