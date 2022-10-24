wrestling

Finn Balor vs. Karl Anderson Added To Tonight’s WWE RAW

October 24, 2022 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE RAW Image Credit: WWE

WWE has announced a match between Finn Balor and Karl Anderson for tonight’s episode of WWE RAW. The two are former members of Bullet Club and were also aligned in WWE as well. The lineup for the show includes:

* Bianca Belair vs. Bayley
* Finn Balor vs. Karl Anderson

Joseph Lee

