wrestling
Finn Balor vs. Karl Anderson Added To Tonight’s WWE RAW
October 24, 2022 | Posted by
WWE has announced a match between Finn Balor and Karl Anderson for tonight’s episode of WWE RAW. The two are former members of Bullet Club and were also aligned in WWE as well. The lineup for the show includes:
* Bianca Belair vs. Bayley
* Finn Balor vs. Karl Anderson
More Trending Stories
- Shawn Michaels On Why NXT Halloween Havoc Women’s Title Match Had A Cinematic Portion, Says They Won’t Do It A Lo
- Matt Hardy On His Ideal Opponent For Hardy Boyz’ Last Match, Possible Broken Return
- Lana On Why Vince McMahon Ended Rusev Day Run, Enjoyed Storyline With Nia Jax
- Ric Flair Calls Out Joe Rogan For Criticizing The Figure Four