Finn Balor vs. Timothy Thatcher Added To NXT Takeover XXX

WWE has announced a match between Finn Balor and Timothy Thatcher for NXT Takeover XXX this Saturday at Full Sail University in Orlando. The two had an altercation on last night’s episode of NXT after Thatcher cost Balor a match with Velveteen Dream.

When you come at The Prince, you’d best not miss, and Timothy Thatcher may learn that the hard way.

As ordered by NXT General Manager William Regal, Finn Bálor will take on Thatcher at NXT TakeOver XXX in a what figures to be a heated bout after Thatcher cost The Prince a chance to become North American Champion.

But in Thatcher’s mind, Bálor already cost him as well. The pugnacious technician had The Prince locked in an Achilles hold last month in a Triple Threat Match to qualify for the North American Title Ladder Match. However, with Thatcher preoccupied, Dexter Lumis applied Silence for a victory over Thatcher by technical submission.

Bálor had one more chance to qualify when he took on The Velveteen Dream this past Wednesday, but Thatcher intervened to ensure he wouldn’t.

The Prince had been laser-focused in recent weeks on seizing the one accolade missing from his NXT resume: the North American Title. What price might Thatcher pay for ruining Bálor’s plans?

Here’s the updated card:

* #1 Contenders For NXT Tag Team Titles: Breezango vs. El Legado Del Fantasma vs. Oney Lorcan & Danny Burch (Kickoff Show)

* Finn Balor vs. Timothy Thatcher

* Ladder Match for NXT North American Title: Bronson Reed vs. Velveteen Dream vs. Johnny Gargano vs. Cameron Grimes vs. Damian Priest

* NXT Women’s Championship: Io Shirai (c) vs. Dakota Kai

* Adam Cole vs. Pat McAfee

* NXT Championship: Keith Lee (c) vs. Karrion Kross