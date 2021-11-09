Finn Balor & WALTER Tease Potential Match At Recent WWE UK Show

As previously noted, WWE recently held a UK tour, with current Raw superstar Finn Balor missing this week’s show due to wrestling two matches against Sheamus in Leeds and Nottingham. However, that wasn’t all that Balor was involved in on the tour.

During one of the events, there was a tease between Balor and former NXT UK Champion WALTER, which you can see in the video and tweet below.

There had been rumors of a potential match between the two at one point last year.

Balor will team with Seth Rollins, Kevin Owens, Bobby Lashley, and Rey Mysterio at Survivor Series as part of Team Raw.

