Finn Balor & WALTER Tease Potential Match At Recent WWE UK Show
As previously noted, WWE recently held a UK tour, with current Raw superstar Finn Balor missing this week’s show due to wrestling two matches against Sheamus in Leeds and Nottingham. However, that wasn’t all that Balor was involved in on the tour.
During one of the events, there was a tease between Balor and former NXT UK Champion WALTER, which you can see in the video and tweet below.
There had been rumors of a potential match between the two at one point last year.
Balor will team with Seth Rollins, Kevin Owens, Bobby Lashley, and Rey Mysterio at Survivor Series as part of Team Raw.
WALTER faces off with Finn Balor #WWELeeds pic.twitter.com/gYJYvvl86B
— "No More BS" Grizz (@Grizzexploder) November 9, 2021
Just have to get this out there, this is what was teased at #WWELeeds. We could be getting Walter vs Balor finally ahhhh #WWE pic.twitter.com/yuGj5vNZek
— Harley Johnson (@harljohnny0) November 9, 2021
