Finn Balor Wanted to Make the LGBTQ Community Feel Supported With WrestleMania Entrance

Finn Balor spoke with Sports Illustrated for Pride Month about his “Balor Club is For Everyone” shirt and LGTBQ-inclusive entrance at WrestleMania 34. You can see highlights below:

On the LGBTQ message in his WrestleMania 34 entrance: “A lot of people maybe thought going into WrestleMania, ‘Well, if Finn’s not gonna be the Demon, it’s gonna suck.’ I think what we did at WrestleMania is a lot more important than any Demon could have been.”

On wanting to make the LGBTQ community feel more supported in the industry: “I feel like — not that they were excluded, but sometimes they felt like they weren’t included. That’s something I felt a responsibility for, to use the platform that I have for good and to help maybe a small amount of people for the right reasons.”

On his ‘Balor Club is For Everyone’ T-Shirt: “I’m not one for reading comments or reading what people say online because generally there’s a lot of negativity. But I had a lot of messages from friends, DMs and stuff, that were saying, ‘This meant so much for us.’”

On Stephanie McMahon helping to get the company behind the T-Shirt design: “It’s crazy because it was kind of a couple months of me talking. Then as soon as the right people heard it, it was almost instantaneously, ‘We gotta have this shirt out next week and we gotta talk to GLAAD ASAP and we’re gonna roll with it.’”

On the impact of his WrestleMania entrance and T-Shirt: “I’ve had messages from fans who’ve said I’ve inspired them to come out to their family,” Bálor says. “It’s incredible… What we do in WWE in the ring is important, but what we do and what we stand for outside of the ring is a lot more important.”

On people who said he might risk alienating fans with the message: “My answer was if those people think like that, I don’t necessarily want them as my fans. That was a risk I was willing to take.”

On the possibility of doing another gesture for Pride Month: “It would be incredible… [but] we made such a bold statement at Mania, I don’t think we’re ever gonna be able to out-do that. How I feel as a person and what I support as a person always remains the same. and that is continuing to support LGBT communities around the world.”