Finn Balor Wants A Match With The Undertaker

November 14, 2020 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Finn Balor NXT Takeover 31 finn Balor's

Earlier today, the WWE on FOX account asked fans to choose an opponent for The Undertaker if he came back for one match. Finn Balor seems to want that match, as he responded by posting a ‘Fantasy Matches’ card featuring the two.

Undertaker recently said that he has no interest in wrestling anymore, not even in cinematic matches like the Boneyard match. So it seems Balor is not going to get his wish.

Finn Balor, Joseph Lee

