Finn Balor Wants A Match With The Undertaker
November 14, 2020 | Posted by
Earlier today, the WWE on FOX account asked fans to choose an opponent for The Undertaker if he came back for one match. Finn Balor seems to want that match, as he responded by posting a ‘Fantasy Matches’ card featuring the two.
If @undertaker has ONE MORE match it should be with:
— WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) November 14, 2020
— Finn Bálor (@FinnBalor) November 14, 2020
Undertaker recently said that he has no interest in wrestling anymore, not even in cinematic matches like the Boneyard match. So it seems Balor is not going to get his wish.
