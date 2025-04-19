– During a recent interview with The Ringer Wrestling Show ahead of WrestleMania 41, WWE Superstar Finn Balor discussed the status of his alter-ego, The Demon. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Finn Balor on his demon character: “I feel like there is a time and a place for The Demon and it hasn’t been right for probably a couple of years. That’s something that needs to be fixed and addressed and something I want to go back to in the future. Right now, I don’t feel like, certainly this is the weekend for it. ”

On wanting more creative input if the Demon is used again: “For whatever reason, it was kind of overused, a little bit. I don’t even know if overused is the right word, but it wasn’t used as effectively as I would have wished in the past. In the future, if we do it again, I would like to have more creative input in how it’s done, and I feel I’m in a good place now that I would be able to.”

Finn Balor made his last appearance as The Demon two years ago at WrestleMania 39, losing to Edge (aka Adam “Cope” Copeland) in a Hell in a Cell bout. Balor challenges for the Intercontinental Title tomorrow night at WrestleMania 41: Night Two. He competes against champion Bron Breakker, Penta, and stablemate Dominik Mysterio in a Fatal 4-Wa bout.

WrestleMania 41 takes place at Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada. The show will air live on Peacock in the U.S. and stream on Netflix internationally.