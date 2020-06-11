Finn Balor Wants a Shot at Keith Lee’s North American Title, Lee Responds

Finn Balor is taking aim at Keith Lee’s North American Title, and Lee had a response to the potential challenger. After he defeated Cameron Grimes on tonight’s NXT, Balor said he’s coming after Lee and the North American Championship as one of the few titles he hasn’t held.

Lee them posted, “Not gonna lie….I wanted to make certain the ladies would be okay. I know Mia is. Candice on the other hand…. But I see you Prinxe. And I read you loud and clear. Consider me intrigued.”