wrestling / News
Finn Balor Wants a Shot at Keith Lee’s North American Title, Lee Responds
June 11, 2020 | Posted by
Finn Balor is taking aim at Keith Lee’s North American Title, and Lee had a response to the potential challenger. After he defeated Cameron Grimes on tonight’s NXT, Balor said he’s coming after Lee and the North American Championship as one of the few titles he hasn’t held.
Lee them posted, “Not gonna lie….I wanted to make certain the ladies would be okay. I know Mia is. Candice on the other hand…. But I see you Prinxe. And I read you loud and clear. Consider me intrigued.”
Not gonna lie….I wanted to make certain the ladies would be okay. I know Mia is. Candice on the other hand…. 😵😵
But I see you Prinxe. And I read you loud and clear. Consider me intrigued. https://t.co/lAftVoqsLW
— Empathetic Lee (@RealKeithLee) June 11, 2020
More Trending Stories
- Eric Bischoff Addresses His Short-Lived Role as Executive Director of Smackdown, Says His Firing Was Due to His ‘Failure to Adapt’
- Notes on This Week’s WWE TV Tapings, Who Produced The Backlot Brawl, More
- Matt Riddle Thinks Vince McMahon Found His Brock Lesnar Comments Disrespectful
- Ricochet On Loving His Time in Lucha Underground, Coming On Board, How Frustrating His Departure Was