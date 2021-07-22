Finn Balor Weighs In On His WWE Smackdown Return, Says NXT Run Was the Best Work Of His Career

Finn Balor made his return to Smackdown last week, and he discussed how he felt it went as well as his NXT run on this week’s The Bump. Balor discussed his move to the Blue Brand, how happy he was with his work in NXT and more, and you can check out some highlights below (per Wrestling Inc:

On his Smackdown return: “Obviously, it’s always incredible to return to any brand. To do it for the first time with the fans back, it couldn’t have worked out any better. I’m really happy with how the night went. Little nugget of information, there were sending me from gorilla saying, ‘Go, go, go.’ I was like, ‘I can’t hear my music.’ They said, ‘No, it’s playing!’ It was a pretty surreal moment. I was kind of walking out and looking out behind the curtain, making sure that my banners were up on the Tron, you know. I was like, ok, the banners are up at least, so something’s happening. Yeah, it was a cool night.”

On potentially challenging for the Universal Championship: “[laughs] Obviously, you know, myself and the Intercontinental Championship, I’ve had a lot of association recently, but I think me personally, I have a lot of unfinished business with the Universal Championship. It’s something that gets brought up all the time: What if I hadn’t gotten hurt? What if things had been different? For me, it was the journey and what made me the man today. I’m very grateful for how it panned out. I can’t change it. But I feel like there has to be something revisited with the Universal Championship, and that’s why I’m back on SmackDown.”

On the possibility of forming a tag team: “That is something I honestly haven’t thought about once. Obviously, if [Samoa] Joe becomes available again, obviously, that’s a dream partner for me. We’ve had a very long friendship and long rivalry in the ring. You know, one of my great friends on SmackDown is Kevin Owens. So, if he ever needs me as a tag team partner, I’ll be willing to step up.”

On if he accomplished everything he wanted to during his second run in NXT: “Everything and more. The idea of going back to NXT was to give Finn Balor a break from RAW and a break from SmackDown. It was to reset the character. It wasn’t supposed to be anything more than three months. It was to give me a little rest off TV, rest off the road and to kind of give me a reboot and revamp. Obviously, things folded a lot differently than we expected; it turned into a two-year run almost in NXT.

“For me, personally, I feel like it’s the best work that I’ve put into my career. To do that at 19 – 20 years into your career is quite strange. I really feel like I’ve just started to come into my best stride in NXT in recent months. I’m so grateful, obviously, for the opportunity to be in NXT and to be part of a new NXT landscape that’s completely changed. The guys there have completely changed the boundaries of what NXT is. To be in the ring with guys like Kyle [O’Reilly], guys like Pete [Dunne], it’s impossible to not have a good time.”