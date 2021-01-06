Finn Balor Says He Welcomes the Legends ‘With Open Arms,’ His Focus on Kyle O’Reilly Rematch

– Metro UK recently spoke to NXT World champion Finn Balor ahead of tonight’s New Year’s Evil event on the USA Network. Balor will defend the title against Kyle O’Reilly. Balor also discussed this week’s Legends Night edition of Raw. Below are some highlights.

Finn Balor on the legends appearing on Raw this weeK: “Doesn’t bother me at all. I believe that everyone has a place in this business, and if you’re on the show, you’re on the show for a reason. If you’re on the show once a year, if you’re on the show every night, that’s down to everybody’s individual circumstance. Those guys have carved out their legacy and proven over the years that they belong on the show. Whether it’s for one night or it’s every night, that doesn’t affect me and it shouldn’t affect anyone else. For me, when the tide comes in, all the ships rise. If we can have Goldberg on the show, if we can have anyone on the show for one night, I feel it’s better one night than never. I welcome these legends with open arms!”

Balor on his injury from the NXT TakeOver 31 match: “Obviously having spent three months on the sidelines recovering from the injury received in the last match, I’ve had a lot of time to think and focus going into this match. You’ve gotta put all that behind you and you’ve gotta go into this match with a fresh set of eyes and a fresh mindset. Don’t really think about what happened before, you’ve gotta create something different.”

On injuries being a part of the business: “That’s what I’m doing tonight. Injuries are part of the business. I’ve got injured plenty of times in the past, as I’m sure you’re well aware.”