Finn Balor Would Like to Team With a Babyface Fiend

Finn Balor isn’t too keen on bringing The Demon back, but he would be interested in a potential Demon/Fiend babyface tag team. Balor appeared on WWE Now India and answered fan questions; you can check out some highlights below.

On the idea of a heel turn for him: “Well, I feel like I’ve had a little bit of a mean streak recently, so maybe I should turn back to be the nice guy.”

On a potential tag team with The Fiend: “Someone who I would love to turn face would be Bray Wyatt’s The Fiend, and I know he kinda teeters on the edge a little bit cuz people really are captivated by his character. And I feel like perhaps Finn Balor/Demon, with Bray Wyatt/The Fiend could be a good combination, or a good team going forward in the future. So he’s someone that I would like to definitely be in the ring with again, hopefully as a team as opposed to standing across the ring facing each other.”

On wanting to move forward with his current character: “In this moment of my career, I feel like The Demon would be a step back. I feel like right now with my ring work as the Prince, I feel very comfortable. I feel very controlled.”